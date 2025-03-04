Uttar Pradesh Leads in River Dolphin Conservation Efforts

Uttar Pradesh, home to nearly 40% of India's river dolphin population, has emerged as a leader in dolphin conservation, according to recent data. An official report unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi indicates that 6,327 dolphins inhabit India's rivers, with a significant 2,397 located in Uttar Pradesh alone. This pioneering initiative involved surveying 28 rivers, across eight states, covering over 8,500 kilometers.

The Uttar Pradesh government's emphasis on conserving forests, the environment, and aquatic wildlife has played a substantial role in this achievement. On October 17, 2023, the state declared the Ganges dolphin as its state aquatic animal, underscoring its commitment to protecting these unique creatures.

Besides Uttar Pradesh, significant dolphin populations were reported in Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. These efforts are vital for the conservation of river dolphins, which are found in threatened habitats and have a slow growth rate, necessitating continuous monitoring and preservation efforts.

