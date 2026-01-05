Somnath Temple: A Symbol of India's Resilient Spirit and Cultural Rebirth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Somnath Temple as a beacon of India's indomitable spirit and cultural resurgence. The temple, which has withstood numerous invasions, notably symbolizes the nation's enduring values and resilience, he remarked on Monday.

In a blog commemorating 1,000 years since the temple's first attack, Modi highlighted the nation's journey from overcoming historical adversities to becoming a focal point of global growth. He underscored the transformative role Indian culture, yoga, and Ayurveda play on the world stage today.

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in the temple's reconstruction post-Independence, Modi contrasted this with the ambivalence of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The prime minister emphasized that Somnath's story is one of hope and resilience, reflecting India's ancient civilizational strength.

