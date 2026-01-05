Left Menu

Somnath Temple: A Symbol of India's Resilient Spirit and Cultural Rebirth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Somnath Temple as a testament to the enduring spirit of Indian civilization. Highlighting its resilience despite repeated invasions, Modi emphasized its cultural significance and India's emergence on the global stage. He also reflected on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal role in its reconstruction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:52 IST
Somnath Temple: A Symbol of India's Resilient Spirit and Cultural Rebirth
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the Somnath Temple as a beacon of India's indomitable spirit and cultural resurgence. The temple, which has withstood numerous invasions, notably symbolizes the nation's enduring values and resilience, he remarked on Monday.

In a blog commemorating 1,000 years since the temple's first attack, Modi highlighted the nation's journey from overcoming historical adversities to becoming a focal point of global growth. He underscored the transformative role Indian culture, yoga, and Ayurveda play on the world stage today.

Recalling Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's efforts in the temple's reconstruction post-Independence, Modi contrasted this with the ambivalence of then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The prime minister emphasized that Somnath's story is one of hope and resilience, reflecting India's ancient civilizational strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

Maduro's Capture: A Turning Point for U.S.-Venezuela Relations

 Global
2
Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

Amit Shah Declares 2026 Ambitions at Tamil Nadu's Modi Pongal

 India
3
Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

Singapur: A Solar-Powered Revolution in Rural Maharashtra

 India
4
India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

India Unveils Groundbreaking Osteoporosis Guidelines 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026