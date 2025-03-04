Clearing the Capital: Bhalswa Landfill Set for 2026 Transformation

Delhi's battle against waste sees new hope as Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa commits to clearing the Bhalswa landfill by March 2026. This initiative vows to prevent the future rise of waste 'mountains' in the city.

Significant progress is already visible, with 35% of the waste having been cleared and 25 acres of land reclaimed. In a symbolic move, Sirsa joined a bamboo plantation drive, planting 2,000 bamboo saplings on reclaimed land.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government backs this project, stressing the importance of efficient waste recycling. Sirsa thanked Lt Governor VK Saxena for his efforts in removing the capital's significant waste piles. Financial and material support from the BJP-led government is assured to achieve these objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)