Guarding Gujarat's Last Lions: A Conservation Challenge

In a span of two years, a distressing number of 286 lions, among them 143 cubs, have perished in Gujarat, the home of the world's last Asiatic lions. State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera disclosed that unnatural causes accounted for 58 of these deaths in his address to the legislative assembly.

The state's efforts to curb these incidents include appointing veterinary doctors, launching a special ambulance service, and enhancing safety measures like speed-breakers and signboards in sanctuary zones. Regular foot patrolling and radio-collaring of lions also form part of the strategy to avert further losses.

With Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary housing most of the Asiatic lions, these precautionary steps aim to safeguard the remaining population of this majestic species from fatal accidents such as vehicle collisions and drowning in open wells.

(With inputs from agencies.)