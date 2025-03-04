Left Menu

Guarding Gujarat's Last Lions: A Conservation Challenge

In Gujarat, 286 lions, including 143 cubs, have died over two years, with 58 due to unnatural causes. The state has implemented measures like veterinary appointments, ambulance services, speed-breakers, and tracking systems to reduce such incidents and protect the endangered Asiatic lions.

In a span of two years, a distressing number of 286 lions, among them 143 cubs, have perished in Gujarat, the home of the world's last Asiatic lions. State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera disclosed that unnatural causes accounted for 58 of these deaths in his address to the legislative assembly.

The state's efforts to curb these incidents include appointing veterinary doctors, launching a special ambulance service, and enhancing safety measures like speed-breakers and signboards in sanctuary zones. Regular foot patrolling and radio-collaring of lions also form part of the strategy to avert further losses.

With Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary housing most of the Asiatic lions, these precautionary steps aim to safeguard the remaining population of this majestic species from fatal accidents such as vehicle collisions and drowning in open wells.

