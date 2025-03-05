Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Advances Urban Governance with Rs 50 Crore Grant

Himachal Pradesh received a Rs 50 crore grant for Municipal Shared Services Centres to enhance urban governance. The funding aims to address manpower and technical challenges and streamline municipal services. The initiative will centralize functions like accounting, tax collection, and improve service delivery in urban local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:51 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government has secured a substantial Rs 50 crore grant under the 15th Finance Commission to establish Municipal Shared Services Centres (MSSCs), revealed Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday.

This initiative, aimed at modernizing urban local bodies, addresses critical challenges such as manpower shortages, financial constraints, and technical support gaps. The MSSCs are expected to enhance governance and service delivery across municipalities in the state.

By functioning similarly to Passport Seva Kendras, the centers will streamline essential municipal services, facilitate doorstep services, and improve efficiency in urban bodies. A third-party organization will oversee implementation to optimize resource utilization and benefit urban residents statewide, Singh noted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

