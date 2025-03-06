Strengthening Numerical Weather Prediction in East Africa: EAC Taskforce Develops Roadmap for Enhanced Regional Capacity

The East African Community (EAC) Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP) Taskforce convened in Nairobi from December 4 to 6, 2024, to discuss strategies for strengthening NWP capabilities in the region through enhanced collaboration, capacity building, and peer-support initiatives. The meeting was supported by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) through three key projects—CREWS East Africa, CREWS Horn of Africa, and CREWS Central Africa—as well as funding from Finland.

Background on EAC and the NWP Taskforce

The EAC is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising eight Partner States: Burundi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, and Tanzania, with its headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. The NWP Taskforce was established under the EAC Meteorology program following recommendations from the Heads of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) of the Partner States. Its primary objective is to facilitate the exchange of information on NWP advancements, share updates on national-level implementation, and identify key development needs.

Key Outcomes of the Nairobi Meeting

The Nairobi meeting focused on developing a draft roadmap aimed at enhancing NWP capacity across the EAC region. The roadmap emphasizes the need to improve the ability of NMHSs to establish, maintain, and advance NWP systems by:

Promoting Peer-Support: Encouraging collaboration among EAC Partner States to bridge gaps in weather forecasting capabilities through knowledge sharing and resource mobilization. Leveraging Regional Specialized Meteorological Centers (RSMCs): Strengthening partnerships with RSMC Dar es Salaam and RSMC Nairobi to optimize existing programs, initiatives, and resources for better forecasting services. Capacity Development: Enhancing technical skills through targeted training programs, technology upgrades, and investment in modern forecasting tools.

Next Steps: Follow-Up Meeting and Ministerial Endorsement

A follow-up meeting is scheduled to take place from March 25 to 27, 2025, in Arusha, Tanzania, where the roadmap will be consolidated and finalized by the heads of NMHSs. Upon completion, the document will be presented to the EAC Ministerial Council for endorsement, which is expected before the end of the year. The implementation of this roadmap is anticipated to significantly improve weather prediction services, contributing to better disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and sustainable development across the region.

This collaborative effort marks a significant step forward in advancing meteorological services in East Africa, ensuring that Partner States have access to reliable, timely, and accurate weather predictions to safeguard communities and support socio-economic development.