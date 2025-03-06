Fire engulfs forest area in Udaipur's Sajjangarh Biological Park

A massive fire broke out in a forest area under Sajjangarh Biological Par in Rajasthan's Udaipur on Thursday, prompting authorities to deploy 14 fire tenders to control the blaze, officials said.

The fire has spread to a large area due to strong winds. About 50 tourists, who were present in the Sajjangarh Monsoon Palace and the park, were safely evacuated, DFO Sunil Singh said.

The ticket window was immediately closed so that no new visitors could enter the area. Udaipur Collector Namit Mehta said efforts are on to control the blaze. Police, fire and forest officials are also monitoring the situation. According to the police, there is a populated area adjacent to the location where the fire broke out. Residents from some houses have been evacuated and gas cylinders from those houses were also taken out to avoid further damage.

