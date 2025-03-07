Left Menu

British Trekker Rescued After Plunge in Triund

A British trekker, Cornell Edward, fell into a 250-metre deep ravine on the Triund trekking route. The State Disaster Response Force successfully rescued him, and he is now receiving treatment. Inclement weather has temporarily closed the trekking route. Edward's family and the British Embassy have been informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:28 IST
A British trekker experienced a harrowing fall into a 250-metre ravine on the Triund trekking route near Dharamshala, Kangra. Identified as Cornell Edward, he was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force, according to officials on Friday.

Following the rescue, Edward was promptly taken to the hospital in Kangra for his injuries. The Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, confirmed his transfer to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

The trekking route has been closed due to adverse weather conditions, Agnihotri stated. Both the British Embassy and Edward's family have been notified about the mishap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

