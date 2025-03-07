British Trekker Rescued After Plunge in Triund

A British trekker experienced a harrowing fall into a 250-metre ravine on the Triund trekking route near Dharamshala, Kangra. Identified as Cornell Edward, he was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force, according to officials on Friday.

Following the rescue, Edward was promptly taken to the hospital in Kangra for his injuries. The Superintendent of Police, Shalini Agnihotri, confirmed his transfer to Tanda Medical College for further treatment.

The trekking route has been closed due to adverse weather conditions, Agnihotri stated. Both the British Embassy and Edward's family have been notified about the mishap.

