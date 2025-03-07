Funding Crisis Threatens WFP's Fight Against Hunger in West Africa

The United Nations World Food Programme announced it will suspend food and nutrition aid to over 2 million people in Nigeria and the Central Sahel unless urgent funding is provided. The halt, set for next month, hinges on a $620 million shortfall needed to maintain support for refugees in Chad and Mali and food-insecure populations in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

Margot van der Velden, WFP Regional Director, highlighted the critical impact of the global decrease in foreign aid on their operations in Western Africa. This funding challenge comes as the lean season, a period between harvests when hunger reaches its peak, is expected earlier this year across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

With millions anticipated to face severe hunger during this period, urgent global support is necessary to avert a crisis. The situation is aggravated by conflict, displacement, economic downturns, and climate impacts such as last year's catastrophic floods. The WFP predicts 52.7 million individuals will endure acute hunger from June to August 2025, with the hunger rate in West and Central Africa projected to exceed 20% by mid-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)