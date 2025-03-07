Left Menu

Funding Crisis Threatens WFP's Fight Against Hunger in West Africa

The United Nations World Food Programme warns of halting food support to over 2 million people in Nigeria and Central Sahel due to urgent funding needs. Conflict, economic, and climate challenges exacerbate hunger, with 52.7 million facing acute hunger by June 2025, requiring $620 million aid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:28 IST
Funding Crisis Threatens WFP's Fight Against Hunger in West Africa
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Senegal

The United Nations World Food Programme announced it will suspend food and nutrition aid to over 2 million people in Nigeria and the Central Sahel unless urgent funding is provided. The halt, set for next month, hinges on a $620 million shortfall needed to maintain support for refugees in Chad and Mali and food-insecure populations in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

Margot van der Velden, WFP Regional Director, highlighted the critical impact of the global decrease in foreign aid on their operations in Western Africa. This funding challenge comes as the lean season, a period between harvests when hunger reaches its peak, is expected earlier this year across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

With millions anticipated to face severe hunger during this period, urgent global support is necessary to avert a crisis. The situation is aggravated by conflict, displacement, economic downturns, and climate impacts such as last year's catastrophic floods. The WFP predicts 52.7 million individuals will endure acute hunger from June to August 2025, with the hunger rate in West and Central Africa projected to exceed 20% by mid-2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025