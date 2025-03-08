Alfred's Aftermath: Cyclone Chaos on Queensland's Coast

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, now classified as a 'tropical low', maintained a menacing presence off the southeastern Australian coast on Saturday, with meteorologists suggesting that Brisbane might evade the storm's most severe impacts—a relief for the millions residing in the region.

The storm has already caused substantial disruption, crossing Queensland's coastal islands overnight and advancing towards the mainland. The Bureau of Meteorology reported thousands of evacuations, while local media indicated approximately 250,000 people are experiencing power outages due to the storm's destructive winds. One fatality has been confirmed in New South Wales floodwaters.

Authorities have instructed residents to remain indoors, cautioning that the situation may deteriorate. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking from the National Situation Room in Canberra, warned that Alfred's impact would intensify, bringing fierce winds, heavy rain, and flooding to Southeast Queensland and Northeast New South Wales over the weekend and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)