Left Menu

Alfred's Aftermath: Cyclone Chaos on Queensland's Coast

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, downgraded to a tropical low, has led to evacuations and power outages in southeastern Australia. Brisbane braces for impact with anticipated strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding. A rare cyclone for Brisbane, Alfred’s effects continue to wreak havoc across Queensland and New South Wales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:03 IST
Alfred's Aftermath: Cyclone Chaos on Queensland's Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ex-tropical cyclone Alfred, now classified as a 'tropical low', maintained a menacing presence off the southeastern Australian coast on Saturday, with meteorologists suggesting that Brisbane might evade the storm's most severe impacts—a relief for the millions residing in the region.

The storm has already caused substantial disruption, crossing Queensland's coastal islands overnight and advancing towards the mainland. The Bureau of Meteorology reported thousands of evacuations, while local media indicated approximately 250,000 people are experiencing power outages due to the storm's destructive winds. One fatality has been confirmed in New South Wales floodwaters.

Authorities have instructed residents to remain indoors, cautioning that the situation may deteriorate. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, speaking from the National Situation Room in Canberra, warned that Alfred's impact would intensify, bringing fierce winds, heavy rain, and flooding to Southeast Queensland and Northeast New South Wales over the weekend and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025