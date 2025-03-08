Left Menu

Infrastructure Alert: 765 Unsafe School Buildings and Bridges Under Repair

A total of 765 school buildings and 11 bridges have been deemed unsafe, while 371 bridges need repairs, according to Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. Efforts are underway to replace or repair unsafe structures. Safety audits are conducted regularly by the respective departments to ensure safety protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-03-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 17:07 IST
Infrastructure Alert: 765 Unsafe School Buildings and Bridges Under Repair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary announced on Saturday that 765 school buildings and 11 bridges have been declared unsafe, while 371 bridges are in need of significant repairs. This information was disclosed in the Assembly in response to National Conference legislator Shamim Firdous's unstarred question.

The Public Works Department has completed a safety audit of 382 bridges constructed over 20 years ago, identifying 11 as unsafe, with 250 needing major repairs and 121 requiring minor ones. Unsafe bridges have been closed off, with reconstruction efforts currently underway.

The Education Department has also undertaken annual safety audits, resulting in 765 school buildings being classified as unsafe. The Health Department conducts case-by-case audits for hospital buildings. Safety certificates are mandated for all private schools seeking recognition to ensure adherence to safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025