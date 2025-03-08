Infrastructure Alert: 765 Unsafe School Buildings and Bridges Under Repair

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary announced on Saturday that 765 school buildings and 11 bridges have been declared unsafe, while 371 bridges are in need of significant repairs. This information was disclosed in the Assembly in response to National Conference legislator Shamim Firdous's unstarred question.

The Public Works Department has completed a safety audit of 382 bridges constructed over 20 years ago, identifying 11 as unsafe, with 250 needing major repairs and 121 requiring minor ones. Unsafe bridges have been closed off, with reconstruction efforts currently underway.

The Education Department has also undertaken annual safety audits, resulting in 765 school buildings being classified as unsafe. The Health Department conducts case-by-case audits for hospital buildings. Safety certificates are mandated for all private schools seeking recognition to ensure adherence to safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)