Himachal's Plea for Flexible Urban Fund Criteria

Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged the central government to relax the Urban Challenge Fund criteria, citing the state's difficult geography and small population. Singh met Union Minister Manohar Lal, seeking financial support for urban projects and the Citizen Service Portal under the National Urban Digital Mission.

Himachal's Plea for Flexible Urban Fund Criteria
Himachal Pradesh's Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh has called on the central government to reconsider the stringent criteria of the Urban Challenge Fund, which he argues do not favor the state's unique geographical challenges and smaller cities.

During a meeting with Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal in New Delhi, Singh proposed that the criteria be adjusted to a 90:10 basis for Himachal Pradesh. This would accommodate its hilly terrain and demographic conditions, allowing it better access to the fund designed to finance viable urban projects.

Singh also requested a financial allocation of Rs 70 crore for the Citizen Service Portal, integral to the National Urban Digital Mission, and other funds to clear liabilities and develop infrastructure. The central government has assured possible assistance to support these initiatives.

