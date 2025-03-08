Robots to the Rescue: A High-Tech Response to Telangana Tunnel Crisis

The Telangana government has initiated a high-tech strategy to tackle the crisis at the partially collapsed SLBC tunnel. Robots and cadaver dogs have been deployed for rescue operations, following the entrapment of eight individuals on February 22 due to the tunnel's collapse.

Senior officials emphasized the use of robots to mitigate risks for rescue personnel amid adverse conditions like water and slush. The Geological Survey of India's report underscores the need for extreme caution in the final 70 meters of the operation. Notably, Telangana's Irrigation Minister affirmed the government's commitment to utilizing advanced technology to save lives.

The deployment of robots seeks to safely navigate the perilous conditions, including submerged TBM fragments, to reach those trapped. The operation, supported by experts from various sectors, reflects a steadfast governmental effort, with Chief Minister Reddy closely monitoring the progress.

