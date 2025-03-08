Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse at Textile Factory

A worker died and several others were injured after a textile factory building collapsed. Rescue teams are tirelessly working to find survivors under the debris. The incident, occurring in the Focal Point Phase-8 area, saw immediate action from disaster response forces and local officials committed to the rescue mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 08-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 23:40 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse at Textile Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded as a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area, resulting in the death of one worker while leaving several others injured.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams successfully rescued six trapped workers, though one was found dead and three remain in critical condition.

Local authorities, including Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, are spearheading the ongoing rescue operations to ensure all workers are accounted for.

The deputy commissioner indicated that medical and emergency teams are deployed at the site, with additional staff provided by the municipal corporation and fire safety department working round-the-clock.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025