Tragedy Strikes: Building Collapse at Textile Factory
A worker died and several others were injured after a textile factory building collapsed. Rescue teams are tirelessly working to find survivors under the debris. The incident, occurring in the Focal Point Phase-8 area, saw immediate action from disaster response forces and local officials committed to the rescue mission.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded as a multi-storey building of a textile factory collapsed in the Focal Point area, resulting in the death of one worker while leaving several others injured.
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams successfully rescued six trapped workers, though one was found dead and three remain in critical condition.
Local authorities, including Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, are spearheading the ongoing rescue operations to ensure all workers are accounted for.
The deputy commissioner indicated that medical and emergency teams are deployed at the site, with additional staff provided by the municipal corporation and fire safety department working round-the-clock.
(With inputs from agencies.)
