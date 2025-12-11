Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh CM Bolsters Construction Workers with Rs 14.17 Crore Aid

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced Rs 14.17 crore in assistance to 3,835 construction workers. The aid includes funds for education, medical, marriage, and funeral support. It was part of various welfare schemes by the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Dedicating substantial financial support, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday approved the dispersal of Rs 14.17 crore for the welfare of the state's construction workers.

As per a government statement, during the Jan Sankalp Sammelan held in Mandi, a total of 3,835 beneficiaries were aided through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board's initiatives, covering various facets of welfare including education and medical assistance.

The Chief Minister allocated Rs 19 lakh under the 'CM Single Window and Divyang Housing Scheme', Rs 1.50 crore for death and funeral aid, alongside Rs 9.28 crore for educational assistance, Rs 3.01 crore for marriage aid, and additional support for maternity, paternity, medical uses, and aid for special children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

