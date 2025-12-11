Himachal Pradesh CM Bolsters Construction Workers with Rs 14.17 Crore Aid

Dedicating substantial financial support, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday approved the dispersal of Rs 14.17 crore for the welfare of the state's construction workers.

As per a government statement, during the Jan Sankalp Sammelan held in Mandi, a total of 3,835 beneficiaries were aided through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board's initiatives, covering various facets of welfare including education and medical assistance.

The Chief Minister allocated Rs 19 lakh under the 'CM Single Window and Divyang Housing Scheme', Rs 1.50 crore for death and funeral aid, alongside Rs 9.28 crore for educational assistance, Rs 3.01 crore for marriage aid, and additional support for maternity, paternity, medical uses, and aid for special children.

