Left Menu

New Wave of Citizens: Enriching Singapore Beyond Measure

Singapore continues to thrive as new citizens inject fresh perspectives into its economy and culture. Welcoming diverse talent keeps Singapore at the cutting edge as a regional hub, akin to cities like London and New York. Managing immigration sensitively remains key to balancing growth and integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 09-03-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 14:09 IST
New Wave of Citizens: Enriching Singapore Beyond Measure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore's senior minister emphasized the invaluable contributions of new citizens, stating they enrich the economy beyond measurable figures. He highlighted that the influx of diverse individuals injects fresh experiences and global perspectives, crucial for Singapore's position as a thriving regional hub.

Minister Lee Hsien Loong, welcoming newly naturalized citizens, drew parallels to cultural and business capitals like London and New York, which flourish by attracting individuals from varied backgrounds. This diversity, he noted, sparks innovation and energizes the local economy.

The Singapore government remains vigilant about immigration controls, ensuring a balanced approach to integration. Programs like the Singapore Citizenship Journey are pivotal in assimilating new arrivals, encouraging them to contribute actively to society while resisting divisive sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Carbon Crediting with MRV: A Path to Transparent Climate Finance

From compliance to impact: The evolution of CSR in India’s tech industry

Harnessing smart technologies for efficient, sustainable and resilient food production systems

Virtuous AI? A new framework for ethical and intelligent machines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025