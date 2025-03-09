New Wave of Citizens: Enriching Singapore Beyond Measure

Singapore's senior minister emphasized the invaluable contributions of new citizens, stating they enrich the economy beyond measurable figures. He highlighted that the influx of diverse individuals injects fresh experiences and global perspectives, crucial for Singapore's position as a thriving regional hub.

Minister Lee Hsien Loong, welcoming newly naturalized citizens, drew parallels to cultural and business capitals like London and New York, which flourish by attracting individuals from varied backgrounds. This diversity, he noted, sparks innovation and energizes the local economy.

The Singapore government remains vigilant about immigration controls, ensuring a balanced approach to integration. Programs like the Singapore Citizenship Journey are pivotal in assimilating new arrivals, encouraging them to contribute actively to society while resisting divisive sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)