Delhi's Air: How Humidity Skews Pollution Estimates by 20%

A recent study has uncovered that during winter months, Delhi's high humidity levels can cause fine particulate matter (PM1) to absorb moisture, leading to a significant underestimation of pollution levels. According to researchers from the University of Birmingham, this could skew pollution data by as much as 20%.

Published in the journal npj Clean Air, the study highlights that hygroscopic growth of pollutants reduces sampling efficiency. The findings suggest that air quality assessments must consider these conditions to accurately gauge pollution, especially during December-January rush hours when humidity peaks.

Study co-author Ying Chen emphasized the need for adjusted pollution estimates to better guide public health strategies. The research also suggests controlling biomass burning and residential emissions to improve air quality in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)