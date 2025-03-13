Left Menu

Tragic Lift Accident Claims Young Boy's Life in City

A four-and-half-year-old boy died after being trapped in a lift of a private men's hostel. The boy's parents, originally from Nepal, discovered him stuck between the ground and first floors. Local residents rescued him, but he was declared dead at the hospital. Police are investigating negligence or technical issues.

Tragic Lift Accident Claims Young Boy's Life in City
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the city as a four-and-half-year-old boy lost his life after being trapped in a lift at a private men's hostel. The incident, which marks the second such occurrence in a month, happened on Wednesday night, according to police at Asif Nagar Station.

The young victim's parents, who hail from Nepal, have been residing at the building for the past four months, with his father working as a watchman. The boy was discovered by his mother and local residents, stuck in the lift between the ground and first floors. Despite efforts to rescue him and transport him to a hospital, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine whether negligence or technical malfunction led to the accident. A case has been filed following a complaint by the boy's father. In a similar incident in February, a six-year-old died after being trapped in an elevator shaft in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

