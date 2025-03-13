Left Menu

Naples Shaken: Unyielding Tremors Disrupt Italian City

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake struck near Naples, Italy, causing structural damage and prompting residents to flee into the streets. The epicenter was located near Pozzuoli. This event, the strongest since the 1980s, led to power outages and left one person trapped under rubble, raising safety concerns among locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:31 IST
Naples Shaken: Unyielding Tremors Disrupt Italian City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale rattled the southern Italian city of Naples early Thursday, causing structural damage and driving panicked residents into the streets. The quake's epicenter was near Pozzuoli, a coastal town west of Naples, as reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

This recent quake, mirroring the magnitude of a similar event last May, is noted as the strongest occurrence since the early 1980s, when a series of seismic events caused widespread turmoil in the same region. Residents in the densely populated area, close to the Campi Flegrei supervolcano, described this tremor as particularly severe.

Emergency services responded swiftly, rescuing one individual from the debris of a partially collapsed residence. Following the initial quake, several minor aftershocks were reported, amplifying anxiety among the populace. Power outages affected parts of Naples, and many families opted to stay outdoors overnight amidst fears of further seismic activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in healthcare: Why ethical guidelines are critical for safe AI adoption

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025