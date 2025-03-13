Naples Shaken: Unyielding Tremors Disrupt Italian City

An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale rattled the southern Italian city of Naples early Thursday, causing structural damage and driving panicked residents into the streets. The quake's epicenter was near Pozzuoli, a coastal town west of Naples, as reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology.

This recent quake, mirroring the magnitude of a similar event last May, is noted as the strongest occurrence since the early 1980s, when a series of seismic events caused widespread turmoil in the same region. Residents in the densely populated area, close to the Campi Flegrei supervolcano, described this tremor as particularly severe.

Emergency services responded swiftly, rescuing one individual from the debris of a partially collapsed residence. Following the initial quake, several minor aftershocks were reported, amplifying anxiety among the populace. Power outages affected parts of Naples, and many families opted to stay outdoors overnight amidst fears of further seismic activity.

