Chembur Blaze: Quick Response Saves Lives in Mumbai Building Fire

In a rapid response to a potentially deadly incident, a fire erupted in the electricity meter room of a three-storey residential building in Chembur, Mumbai, on Thursday evening. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, an official stated.

The fire, which sparked on the ground floor in the Subhash Nagar area on NG Acharya Marg at around 10 PM, necessitated a large-scale operation involving the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC, 108 ambulance service, and local power providers. Their concerted efforts resulted in the safe rescue of four individuals stranded on upper floors.

While the fire-fighting teams are still engaged in extinguishing the blaze, the reason behind the sudden ignition remains unidentified. Authorities continue to investigate the cause while ensuring the safety of residents and minimizing any potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)