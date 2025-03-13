Left Menu

Chembur Blaze: Quick Response Saves Lives in Mumbai Building Fire

A fire broke out in the electricity meter room of a Chembur residential building in Mumbai. Despite the blaze, no injuries were reported. Four stranded individuals were safely rescued. The fire, which began on the ground floor, prompted a swift response, though its cause remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a rapid response to a potentially deadly incident, a fire erupted in the electricity meter room of a three-storey residential building in Chembur, Mumbai, on Thursday evening. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported, an official stated.

The fire, which sparked on the ground floor in the Subhash Nagar area on NG Acharya Marg at around 10 PM, necessitated a large-scale operation involving the Mumbai Fire Brigade, BMC, 108 ambulance service, and local power providers. Their concerted efforts resulted in the safe rescue of four individuals stranded on upper floors.

While the fire-fighting teams are still engaged in extinguishing the blaze, the reason behind the sudden ignition remains unidentified. Authorities continue to investigate the cause while ensuring the safety of residents and minimizing any potential damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

