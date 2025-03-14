Discoveries from Space and Earth's Depths: A Glimpse into the Universe and Human History
Recent science developments include the launch of NASA's SPHEREx telescope to explore the universe's origins, discoveries of ancient human fossils in Spain, a postponed NASA-SpaceX astronaut swap, and four rocky planets orbiting Barnard's star determined unsuitable for life.
NASA made a significant leap in space exploration with the launch of the SPHEREx telescope. Launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base, this mission aims to unveil the universe's origins and search for water in the Milky Way galaxy.
In another groundbreaking discovery, scientists in Spain unearthed ancient human fossils in the Sima del Elefante cave, which may belong to an unknown human species. These fossils, aged between 1.1 and 1.4 million years, challenge the timelines of early human history in Europe.
Meanwhile, the anticipated NASA and SpaceX astronaut swap was delayed, affecting the return of astronauts Wilmore and Williams, who have been in space for nine months. Astronomers also identified four rocky planets orbiting Barnard's star, concluding they are too hot to support life.
(With inputs from agencies.)
