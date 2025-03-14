Ancient Human Fossils Discovered in Spain Rewrite History
Scientists in Spain have discovered ancient fossilized facial bones, possibly belonging to a previously unknown human species, significantly reshaping our understanding of early European human history. Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX adjust their astronaut missions, and new planets are confirmed around Barnard's star.
Scientists in Spain have uncovered fossilized facial bones estimated to be between 1.1 million and 1.4 million years old, which may belong to a previously undiscovered species in the human evolutionary lineage. This groundbreaking discovery at the Sima del Elefante cave site redefines early human history in Europe.
In space exploration news, NASA and SpaceX announced a delay for their planned launch from Florida. This mission was set to bring home astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been in space for nine months due to technical issues with Boeing's Starliner.
Meanwhile, astronomers have verified the presence of four rocky planets orbiting nearby Barnard's star, though they are deemed too hot for life. Barnard's star, one of our solar system's closest neighbors, is about 6 light years away.
(With inputs from agencies.)
