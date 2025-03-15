Cuba's Nationwide Blackout Crisis

Late Friday night, Cuba faced a significant crisis as the national electrical grid experienced a failure, plunging the capital, Havana, and other regions into darkness. Reports from state media confirm the widespread nature of the outages.

Government officials have stated that an investigation has been launched to determine both the causes behind the grid failure and its overall impact. This incident highlights existing vulnerabilities within Cuba's energy infrastructure.

Such failures underscore persistent challenges faced by the country as it works to modernize and stabilize its power systems, crucial for the overall functionality and economy of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)