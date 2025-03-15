Left Menu

Tragic Road Accidents Mar Holi Celebrations in Odisha

During Holi celebrations in Odisha, five individuals were killed in separate road accidents. In Keonjhar, a truck killed three family members. In Cuttack, two youths died when their two-wheeler crashed into an electric pole. Additionally, a couple was found hanging in Bhubaneswar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 15-03-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 23:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events during Holi celebrations, five individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Odisha. The first incident in Keonjhar district saw a speeding truck claim the lives of three family members near Dolita Chhak, police reported.

The victims, identified as Ivan Pradhan, his wife Mathamani Pradhan, and their son Mangal Pradhan, were on their way to visit their son-in-law when the accident occurred. Tragically, Pradhan died instantly, while his wife and son succumbed to their injuries later.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack's Sitarampur area, two youths died after their two-wheeler hit a roadside electric pole. The day also saw a separate incident in Bhubaneswar, where a couple was found hanging in their home, adding to the day's grim events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

