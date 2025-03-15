Tragic Road Accidents Mar Holi Celebrations in Odisha

In a tragic turn of events during Holi celebrations, five individuals lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Odisha. The first incident in Keonjhar district saw a speeding truck claim the lives of three family members near Dolita Chhak, police reported.

The victims, identified as Ivan Pradhan, his wife Mathamani Pradhan, and their son Mangal Pradhan, were on their way to visit their son-in-law when the accident occurred. Tragically, Pradhan died instantly, while his wife and son succumbed to their injuries later.

Meanwhile, in Cuttack's Sitarampur area, two youths died after their two-wheeler hit a roadside electric pole. The day also saw a separate incident in Bhubaneswar, where a couple was found hanging in their home, adding to the day's grim events.

(With inputs from agencies.)