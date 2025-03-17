Nature-Based Solutions: Africa’s Answer to Climate Risks and Sustainable Growth

A report published by the World Bank, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI), the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR), and the African Development Bank (AfDB), highlights the increasing role of nature-based solutions (NBS) in tackling climate risks across Africa. Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is one of the most climate-vulnerable regions despite contributing minimally to global greenhouse gas emissions. The region is experiencing extreme weather events such as droughts, floods, and rising temperatures, which are worsening food and water insecurity, threatening livelihoods, and disrupting economies. Rapid urbanization and a growing population, set to double by 2050, place immense pressure on governments to expand infrastructure and services. However, with an annual $100 billion infrastructure financing gap, traditional gray infrastructure alone is insufficient. The report finds that NBS, including forest restoration, wetland conservation, and mangrove protection, offer scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions to improve climate resilience while also enhancing biodiversity and creating economic opportunities.

Nature-Based Solutions on the Rise: Investments and Growth Trends

This study is one of the most comprehensive assessments of NBS projects in Africa, examining nearly 300 initiatives implemented between 2012 and 2023. The number of NBS projects has grown at an annual rate of 15%, raising more than $21 billion in funding. However, this still falls far short of the investment needed to fully address climate adaptation challenges. NBS projects in SSA fall into three broad categories. Green-gray projects combine traditional (gray) infrastructure like seawalls with natural solutions such as mangrove restoration to strengthen climate defenses. Green projects focus solely on protecting or restoring natural ecosystems, such as afforestation and river restoration. Small-scale projects are often community-led and focus on localized environmental restoration. Most projects aim to achieve multiple objectives, including improving water quality, increasing water supply, and reducing flood risks, while also delivering additional benefits such as job creation, biodiversity conservation, and improved public health.

Geographically, Eastern Africa received nearly 50% of total NBS funding, largely due to large-scale reforestation initiatives in Ethiopia. Western Africa follows with 30% of investments, while Southern and Central Africa received 15% and 6%, respectively. Urban NBS projects have increased significantly recently, particularly in response to flooding, water shortages, and heat stress in growing cities. Coastal areas are another critical focus, with mangrove restoration playing a key role in protecting shorelines from erosion and storm surges. However, marine-based solutions such as coral reef rehabilitation remain underutilized despite their potential to reduce climate-related risks.

Barriers to Scaling Up NBS: Policy, Finance, and Social Challenges

Despite the promising growth of NBS projects, several barriers hinder their full-scale adoption in SSA. Policy and regulatory challenges remain a significant hurdle, as many governments prioritize traditional gray infrastructure due to outdated planning frameworks and financing mechanisms. Institutional barriers also exist, as fragmented governance structures and limited technical expertise slow project implementation.

One of the biggest obstacles is financing. Most NBS projects rely heavily on grants, while private sector investment remains low due to unclear revenue models and uncertainty around long-term financial returns. Additionally, social factors such as gender inequality, insecure land tenure, and lack of community involvement often undermine the success of NBS initiatives. Although gender equity considerations are being increasingly integrated into projects, especially those funded by multilateral development banks, the inclusion of Indigenous and traditional knowledge remains limited.

Unlocking the Potential of NBS: Policy and Financial Innovations

The report emphasizes the need for a fundamental shift in how climate resilience and infrastructure development are approached in SSA. Governments must integrate NBS into national policies, climate action plans, and budget allocations to ensure long-term sustainability. Building technical capacity at both national and local levels is crucial, as many institutions lack the expertise to design, implement, and maintain NBS initiatives.

Innovative financial solutions such as green bonds, adaptation funds, and risk-sharing mechanisms need to be expanded to attract investments beyond traditional donor funding. The private sector, which currently plays a limited role in NBS financing, must be encouraged to invest by demonstrating the economic value of nature-based solutions. Utility companies, for instance, could integrate NBS into their water management strategies, reducing water treatment costs and ensuring long-term sustainability.

The report also highlights the importance of stronger community involvement, noting that projects designed with local participation tend to be more successful. Indigenous knowledge, land tenure rights, and gender inclusion should be prioritized in project design and decision-making.

The Road Ahead: A Climate-Resilient Future for Africa

The report underscores that Sub-Saharan Africa is at a critical juncture, and embracing NBS presents a unique opportunity to tackle climate adaptation challenges while also fostering economic growth and environmental conservation. The stakes are immense, but so are the opportunities. While NBS investments have increased in recent years, they remain insufficient given the scale of climate threats facing the region. Governments, multilateral organizations, and private sector stakeholders must work together to drive greater investment and policy integration.

Monitoring and evaluation are also crucial for ensuring the effectiveness of NBS projects. Currently, many initiatives lack robust impact-tracking mechanisms, making it difficult to measure their full benefits in terms of climate risk reduction, economic savings, and biodiversity improvements. Investing in scientific research, impact assessments, and long-term monitoring will help build confidence among policymakers and investors.

As one of the fastest-growing and most climate-vulnerable regions, SSA has an opportunity to lead the way in scaling nature-based solutions. By embracing NBS, the region can enhance climate resilience, create sustainable jobs, boost biodiversity, and improve the quality of life for millions. The future of Africa’s climate resilience will depend on bold action, collaborative efforts, and a shared commitment to leveraging the power of nature in building a sustainable and climate-secure future.