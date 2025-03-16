Relentless Search Operation Escalates Inside SLBC Collapse
The search for individuals trapped inside the collapsed SLBC tunnel is intensifying. Teams utilize hydraulic robotics and other machines to clear debris. Seven people remain trapped since February 22, despite continuous rescue efforts. Notably, the body of Gurpreet Singh, one of the trapped, was recovered on March 9.
The search operation to locate seven individuals trapped inside the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel since February 22 has intensified, according to official sources. Rescue teams, equipped with advanced machinery like an autonomous hydraulic-powered robot, a liquid ring vacuum pump, and a vacuum tank machine, are expediting the removal of soil and debris.
Approximately 620 cubic meters of soil can be extracted per hour using a conveyor belt, enhancing the efficiency of the mission. The Army, National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, and other agencies, along with human remains detection dogs, are actively participating in the round-the-clock efforts.
Tragically, Gurpreet Singh, a Tunnel Boring Machine operator, was discovered dead on March 9 and returned to his family in Punjab. The remaining trapped individuals include engineers and laborers from various states, who were caught in the tunnel collapse.
