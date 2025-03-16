Blaze in Gandhi Nagar Market Raises Alarm
A fire erupted in a cloth store at Delhi's Gandhi Nagar market. The incident was swiftly handled by the Delhi Fire Services, with no injuries reported. Two fire tenders were dispatched immediately, and the blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes after the call at 10:20 AM.
A significant fire incident occurred in East Delhi's bustling Gandhi Nagar market when a cloth shop ignited Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Services official reported.
Fortunately, no injuries were recorded as emergency protocols were promptly executed by fire department personnel.
The blaze, originating at approximately 10:20 AM, was successfully contained within half an hour, thanks to the quick response of two fire tenders.
