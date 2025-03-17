Left Menu

Tiger Attack: Wildlife Team Forced to Defend

A tiger was shot dead by forest officials in Kerala after it attacked them during a tranquilising mission. The big cat had strayed into a populated area, causing panic by killing domestic animals. The officials attempted to sedate the tiger, but it suddenly became aggressive, leading to the defensive shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki(Ker) | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 15:57 IST
Tiger Attack: Wildlife Team Forced to Defend
Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic incident in Kerala's Vandiperiyar, forest officials shot dead a tiger in self-defense on Monday after the animal charged at them during a tranquilizing mission.

The tiger, which had caused panic by killing domestic animals in the Granby estate area, strayed from nearby forests, prompting wildlife officials to attempt tranquilization.

Despite firing tranquilizer shots, the tiger became aggressive, leading to an unfortunate defensive response. Officials stressed the primary aim was to capture the tiger alive as it had ventured close to human habitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025