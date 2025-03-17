Tiger Attack: Wildlife Team Forced to Defend

In a dramatic incident in Kerala's Vandiperiyar, forest officials shot dead a tiger in self-defense on Monday after the animal charged at them during a tranquilizing mission.

The tiger, which had caused panic by killing domestic animals in the Granby estate area, strayed from nearby forests, prompting wildlife officials to attempt tranquilization.

Despite firing tranquilizer shots, the tiger became aggressive, leading to an unfortunate defensive response. Officials stressed the primary aim was to capture the tiger alive as it had ventured close to human habitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)