Tiger Attack: Wildlife Team Forced to Defend
A tiger was shot dead by forest officials in Kerala after it attacked them during a tranquilising mission. The big cat had strayed into a populated area, causing panic by killing domestic animals. The officials attempted to sedate the tiger, but it suddenly became aggressive, leading to the defensive shooting.
In a dramatic incident in Kerala's Vandiperiyar, forest officials shot dead a tiger in self-defense on Monday after the animal charged at them during a tranquilizing mission.
The tiger, which had caused panic by killing domestic animals in the Granby estate area, strayed from nearby forests, prompting wildlife officials to attempt tranquilization.
Despite firing tranquilizer shots, the tiger became aggressive, leading to an unfortunate defensive response. Officials stressed the primary aim was to capture the tiger alive as it had ventured close to human habitation.
