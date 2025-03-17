Birla Estates Ventures into Pune with Rs 2,700 Crore Project

Birla Estates, under Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, has announced its maiden housing project in Pune, 'Birla Punya,' with an anticipated revenue stream of Rs 2,700 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Aditya Birla Real Estate disclosed that Birla Estates' new project in Pune spans 5.76 acres and will offer 1.6 million sq ft of saleable area, featuring 1,000 flats across various phases.

The initiative will initially introduce 500 units in two towers as part of Phase 1. According to K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, the rising demand for premium housing in Pune is fueled by the city's robust IT sector and infrastructure advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)