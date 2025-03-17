Left Menu

Birla Estates Ventures into Pune with Rs 2,700 Crore Project

Birla Estates, a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, plans to generate Rs 2,700 crore in revenue from its inaugural housing project, 'Birla Punya,' in Pune. The development spans 5.76 acres, comprising 1.6 million sq ft of saleable area. Phase 1 will feature 500 units.

Updated: 17-03-2025 18:17 IST
Birla Estates, under Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd, has announced its maiden housing project in Pune, 'Birla Punya,' with an anticipated revenue stream of Rs 2,700 crore.

In a regulatory filing, Aditya Birla Real Estate disclosed that Birla Estates' new project in Pune spans 5.76 acres and will offer 1.6 million sq ft of saleable area, featuring 1,000 flats across various phases.

The initiative will initially introduce 500 units in two towers as part of Phase 1. According to K T Jithendran, MD & CEO of Birla Estates, the rising demand for premium housing in Pune is fueled by the city's robust IT sector and infrastructure advancements.

