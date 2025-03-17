Haryana's Bold Budget: A Green Revolution in Urban Infrastructure

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a Rs 100 crore Urban Drainage Fund in the state budget for 2025-26, aimed at bolstering the drainage infrastructure across cities. The fund will target sustainable flood management and disaster prevention, alongside projects for effluent treatment in key urban areas.

In a move to empower local governments, the budget allocates Rs 5,666.28 crore to Urban Local Bodies, marking a significant increase of 38.5% from the previous fiscal. This boost will support a range of initiatives, including allowing municipal entities to set local taxes and prioritizing women's cooperatives for sanitation work contracts.

With a focus on sustainable urban development, Saini outlined plans for upgrading road infrastructure, developing ultra-modern parks for individuals with special needs, and enhancing the circular economy through zero-waste industrial practices. Additionally, a partnership with the World Bank is set to provide resources for combating air pollution in the region.

