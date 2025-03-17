Left Menu

Haryana's Bold Budget: A Green Revolution in Urban Infrastructure

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini proposed a Rs 100 crore Urban Drainage Fund in the 2025-26 Budget. Key allocations include improved drainage, pollution management, and women's empowerment initiatives. The budget focuses on sustainable development through infrastructure upgrades and partnerships with global entities for innovative best practices.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a Rs 100 crore Urban Drainage Fund in the state budget for 2025-26, aimed at bolstering the drainage infrastructure across cities. The fund will target sustainable flood management and disaster prevention, alongside projects for effluent treatment in key urban areas.

In a move to empower local governments, the budget allocates Rs 5,666.28 crore to Urban Local Bodies, marking a significant increase of 38.5% from the previous fiscal. This boost will support a range of initiatives, including allowing municipal entities to set local taxes and prioritizing women's cooperatives for sanitation work contracts.

With a focus on sustainable urban development, Saini outlined plans for upgrading road infrastructure, developing ultra-modern parks for individuals with special needs, and enhancing the circular economy through zero-waste industrial practices. Additionally, a partnership with the World Bank is set to provide resources for combating air pollution in the region.

