Spain's Climate Rollercoaster: Chaos in Campanillas

Flash floods in southern Spain's Campanillas lead to the evacuation of 365 homes as rising waters force road and rail closures. Persistent rainfall exacerbates flood risks following a prolonged drought period, with experts citing climate change as a driving factor for these extreme weather patterns.

Updated: 18-03-2025 15:05 IST
Flash floods triggered by torrential rains have prompted the evacuation of over 350 homes in southern Spain's Campanillas village, close to Malaga. Regional officials took action late Monday as a nearby river overflowed, forcing residents to a municipal sports hall for shelter.

Andalusia's interior chief, Antonio Sanz, reported that 19 rivers were on red flood alert on Tuesday. The storm affected regions beyond Malaga, reaching inland to Sevilla and Cordoba. As a precaution, authorities have shuttered 40 highways and some railway lines due to the rising waters.

Spain, experienced a prolonged drought recently, is now grappling with relentless rainfall predominantly in the south. Climate change is believed to be responsible for the nation's fluctuating weather patterns, causing both extreme dry spells and intense rainfall.

