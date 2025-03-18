Sikkim Shaken: Earthquake Ripples Through Region

On Tuesday afternoon, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Sikkim and its surrounding regions, leaving officials and residents momentarily on edge. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages reported from the incident.

The India Meteorological Department pinpointed the epicenter as roughly 44 kilometers from Tadong in Gangtok. The area has been no stranger to seismic activity lately, with several quakes of magnitudes between 2 and 5.1 shaking the Himalayan state over the past month.

Though minor, the frequent tremors have kept local authorities vigilant, monitoring the ongoing seismic unrest in this geologically active region.

(With inputs from agencies.)