Left Menu

Sikkim Shaken: Earthquake Ripples Through Region

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Sikkim and nearby areas on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries or property damage were reported. The epicenter was around 44 km from Tadong, Gangtok. The region has experienced several quakes recently, ranging from 2 to 5.1 magnitude, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 18-03-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 15:19 IST
Sikkim Shaken: Earthquake Ripples Through Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday afternoon, a 2.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Sikkim and its surrounding regions, leaving officials and residents momentarily on edge. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damages reported from the incident.

The India Meteorological Department pinpointed the epicenter as roughly 44 kilometers from Tadong in Gangtok. The area has been no stranger to seismic activity lately, with several quakes of magnitudes between 2 and 5.1 shaking the Himalayan state over the past month.

Though minor, the frequent tremors have kept local authorities vigilant, monitoring the ongoing seismic unrest in this geologically active region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025