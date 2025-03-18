Left Menu

Crimea: A Historical Pivot in East-West Tensions

Crimea, a key geopolitical region, has been central to historic East-West tensions. The peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, played a significant role in several conflicts, including the Crimean War and recent standoffs. Its strategic military significance continues to influence global diplomacy and economic strategies.

Updated: 18-03-2025 16:57 IST
The Crimean peninsula, an area of significant geopolitical tension, is central to ongoing East-West conflicts. Seized by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, it remains a flashpoint between global powers.

Originally absorbed into the Russian Empire by Catherine the Great, Crimea has been a battleground since the 18th century, shaping events like the Crimean War and impacting global alliances.

In recent years, the region's military significance has grown, with Russia using Crimea as a strategic base. Despite international condemnation, the annexation by Russia is a closed issue for the Kremlin, although Ukrainian President Zelenskiy remains firm on restoring sovereignty diplomatically.

