Crimea: A Historical Pivot in East-West Tensions
Crimea, a key geopolitical region, has been central to historic East-West tensions. The peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, played a significant role in several conflicts, including the Crimean War and recent standoffs. Its strategic military significance continues to influence global diplomacy and economic strategies.
The Crimean peninsula, an area of significant geopolitical tension, is central to ongoing East-West conflicts.
Originally absorbed into the Russian Empire by Catherine the Great, Crimea has been a battleground since the 18th century, shaping events like the Crimean War and impacting global alliances.
In recent years, the region's military significance has grown, with Russia using Crimea as a strategic base. Despite international condemnation, the annexation by Russia is a closed issue for the Kremlin, although Ukrainian President Zelenskiy remains firm on restoring sovereignty diplomatically.
