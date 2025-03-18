Extreme Weather Patterns Hit Karnataka: Heatwave and Rains Coexist

Karnataka is facing a unique weather situation as the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, forecasts a heatwave in the state's north and south interiors until March 20, yet heavy rains swept across several regions on Tuesday.

According to the Met department, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Chamarajanagar districts are witnessing light to moderate rainfall and sporadic thundershowers. The unusual weather continues to shape the state's climatic narrative.

Amid the downpours, Kodli in Kalaburagi and Kallur in Raichur recorded a staggering 42.8°C. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted many areas with temperatures soaring above 40°C, highlighting a striking contrast between heat and precipitation across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)