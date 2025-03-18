Left Menu

Extreme Weather Patterns Hit Karnataka: Heatwave and Rains Coexist

Karnataka is experiencing a severe weather pattern with a heatwave predicted until March 20, and sudden rains affecting several districts. The state's meteorological department reported temperatures reaching up to 42.8°C in some areas, while isolated thunderstorms brought relief in others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-03-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 18:28 IST
Extreme Weather Patterns Hit Karnataka: Heatwave and Rains Coexist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is facing a unique weather situation as the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, forecasts a heatwave in the state's north and south interiors until March 20, yet heavy rains swept across several regions on Tuesday.

According to the Met department, Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, and Chamarajanagar districts are witnessing light to moderate rainfall and sporadic thundershowers. The unusual weather continues to shape the state's climatic narrative.

Amid the downpours, Kodli in Kalaburagi and Kallur in Raichur recorded a staggering 42.8°C. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) noted many areas with temperatures soaring above 40°C, highlighting a striking contrast between heat and precipitation across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Wage Hikes Shape Inflation in Mongolia: Insights from IMF’s Latest Study

How Life Insurers Amplify the Effects of Interest Rate Changes on Markets

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: Why Clean Energy Credits Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Climate Risk in Home Loans: Are Banks Charging Enough for High-Risk Properties?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025