Brigade and Gruhas Launch Earth Fund to Ignite PropTech Innovation

Brigade Group and Gruhas have jointly spearheaded the launch of the Rs 300 crore Earth Fund, designed to channel investments into emerging PropTech and sustainability-focused startups. This venture reflects their shared commitment to fostering innovation in urban development.

The Earth Fund, operated under Zoiros Projects Pvt Ltd, highlights its purpose to revamp real estate technology while tackling sustainability challenges. Brigade and Gruhas are setting a benchmark in the investment landscape with the Rs 200 crore Sebi-registered Category II AIF and an added Rs 100 crore green-shoe option.

Nirupa Shankar, Joint Managing Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, emphasizes the fund's unique focus on Urbantech and sustainability. She asserts that with combined expertise, they are poised to support startups that promise to redefine urban environments and deliver enduring value.

