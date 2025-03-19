Left Menu

Tragic Blaze: Four Lives Lost in Pune Vehicle Fire

A tragic vehicle fire near Pune resulted in the deaths of four employees from a private company. The incident occurred in Hinjewadi, Pimpri Chinchwad, and involved a tempo traveller transporting staff to their office. The fire caused fatalities as some employees couldn't escape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-03-2025 09:40 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 09:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident near Pune, four employees of a private firm lost their lives after their company vehicle caught fire on Wednesday morning. The unfortunate event took place in Hinjewadi, within the Pimpri Chinchwad area, as reported by local police officials.

The vehicle, a tempo traveller, was transporting company staff to their office when it suddenly burst into flames near Dassault Systemes. The driver attempted to slow down, but the fire rapidly took hold, revealing Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad's statement.

While some employees managed to escape the blaze, four colleagues tragically could not make it out in time and died inside the vehicle. Efforts to retrieve the bodies continue, underlining the tragedy's grim toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

