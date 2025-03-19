Left Menu

Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns to Earth: A Heroic Homecoming

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, along with Butch Wilmore, has safely returned to Earth after a nine-month mission in space. Their journey, marked by an unexpected extension, ended with a successful splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan celebrated their dramatic return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 19-03-2025 11:33 IST
Astronaut Sunita Williams Returns to Earth: A Heroic Homecoming
Sunita Williams
  • Country:
  • India

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore safely returned to Earth following a prolonged space mission that extended nine months due to initial test flight issues. The duo's SpaceX capsule landed in the Gulf of Mexico, marking the end of their extended mission.

Prominent Indian actors Chiranjeevi and R Madhavan welcomed the astronauts back with enthusiasm, acknowledging the historic significance and dramatic nature of their journey. Chiranjeevi described the mission as a 'true blue blockbuster' and praised the astronauts' resilience.

Social media was abuzz with tributes, with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and actors like Trisha Krishnan expressing admiration for Williams' bravery and accomplishments. Williams' diverse heritage and her remarkable career continue to inspire millions worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

Trump's Alien Enemies Act Proclamation Sparks Controversy

 Global
2
Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

Strengthening Ties: UK Trade Mission to U.S. Amidst Tariff Tensions

 Global
3
Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

Vietnam's Financial Turmoil: The SCB Saga

 Global
4
Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

Labour Government Unveils Controversial Welfare Cuts Amid Fiscal Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Digital Summit: World Bank unites leaders to bridge digital divide for inclusive future

AI in finance: The shift towards smarter, bias-free decision-making

AI chatbot boom in education: The promises and perils

The AI dilemma: How organisations struggle to balance ethics, innovation and control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025