Delhi's Bold Steps: Artificial Rain and Stricter Pollution Controls
The Delhi government is exploring artificial rain technology and implementing strict emissions controls to tackle the city's severe pollution. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced plans for large-scale anti-pollution efforts, focusing on eliminating pollution sources, enforcing vehicle restrictions, and requiring anti-smog installations at major sites.
In a decisive move against rising pollution levels, the Delhi government has announced plans to explore artificial rain trials, contingent on upcoming water sample tests. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to address significant pollution hotspots in Delhi-NCR through comprehensive projects.
In a PTI interview, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa detailed the government's proactive approach to reducing pollution. Citing visible improvements, Sirsa emphasized efforts towards better air quality and outlined plans for artificial rain to assess any potential chemical risks.
Highlighting transport-related pollution, Sirsa affirmed that vehicles over 15 years old will be barred from refueling in the capital starting March 31. Enforcement will be bolstered by technology at petrol pumps to detect valid Pollution Under Control certificates.
