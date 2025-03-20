Haryana's Housing Hope: 36,000 Families to Receive New Homes

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has unveiled a new housing initiative, releasing the first instalment of Rs 151 crore to aid 36,000 families in building permanent homes. This significant move is part of the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, focused on providing 'pucca' houses.

The initial instalment saw Rs 45,000 directly transferred to the bank accounts of each eligible family for construction purposes. Officials, including deputy commissioners and Zila Parishad CEOs, participated virtually in the program launch.

Chief Minister Saini emphasized the government's commitment to its electoral promise of delivering five lakh homes to impoverished families. He also highlighted plans to provide migrant workers with residential complexes and announced the construction of 1,600 rental flats in Sonipat. An awareness campaign to boost registration for housing schemes was also urged.

