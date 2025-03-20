Sabotage Sparks Deadly Minibus Fire Near Pune
Police revealed that a minibus fire in Pune, leading to the deaths of four employees, was an act of sabotage by the driver. Due to a salary cut, the driver allegedly set the fire using benzene and a cloth. The incident resulted in injuries and fatalities among the passengers.
- Country:
- India
A tragic minibus fire that led to four deaths near Pune was caused intentionally, according to local police. The investigation points to sabotage by disgruntled driver Janardan Hambardekar, who was upset over a recent salary cut. Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gaikwad disclosed these findings in a press conference.
The fire erupted in the Hinjawadi area on Wednesday morning as the bus, belonging to Vyoma Graphics and carrying 14 employees, burst into flames. The driver allegedly used benzene to ignite a cloth, causing the devastating blaze. Hambardekar sustained injuries when the fire engulfed the bus.
Four employees died, unable to open the emergency exit in time, while ten others suffered burn injuries. Hambardekar is currently receiving medical treatment and will face arrest upon recovery. An ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details.
(With inputs from agencies.)
