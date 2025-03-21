Dark Energy Dynamics: Universe's Mysterious Force in Flux

The boundaries of cosmic understanding are being pushed with new findings about dark energy, the force behind the universe's accelerated expansion. Latest data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument shows changes in dark energy, suggesting it has weakened over time, not remained constant as was previously assumed.

Boeing's Starliner faces potential requirement for a third uncrewed test flight following issues that extended a mission originally planned to last a week to a nine-month ordeal. NASA officials suggested this course after astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams returned to Earth using a SpaceX capsule.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's cutting-edge optical chip technology designed to save energy is not yet ready for deployment in their GPUs, according to CEO Jensen Huang. Known as co-packaged optics, the technology employs laser light for data transmission between chips but needs further refinement before broader application.

(With inputs from agencies.)