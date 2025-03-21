Andhra Pradesh Braces for Intense Heat Waves

Andhra Pradesh is on alert as the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) warns of heat waves affecting 49 mandals this Friday.

According to APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh, 12 mandals in Srikakulam, 20 in Vizianagaram, and 13 in Parvathipuram Manyam districts will likely face extreme heat conditions.

Temperatures reached alarming highs on Thursday, with several locations recording temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, intensifying concerns across the state.

