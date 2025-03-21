Andhra Pradesh Braces for Intense Heat Waves
APSDMA forecasts severe heat waves across 49 mandals in Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam districts are most affected, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Significant heat wave conditions were already observed in 30 mandals, reflecting an alarming rise in temperature.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh is on alert as the State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) warns of heat waves affecting 49 mandals this Friday.
According to APSDMA Managing Director R Kurmanadh, 12 mandals in Srikakulam, 20 in Vizianagaram, and 13 in Parvathipuram Manyam districts will likely face extreme heat conditions.
Temperatures reached alarming highs on Thursday, with several locations recording temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius, intensifying concerns across the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Heatwave: BMC Urges Precaution as Temperatures Rise
Delhi Sees Rising Temperatures Amid Moderate Air Quality
India's Hidden Heat Crisis: Unveiling the True Impact of Rising Temperatures
Odisha Sizzles: Eight Areas Record Scorching Temperatures
Scientists surprised by speed at which temperatures have risen globally: UN climate science panel chief Jim Skea to PTI.