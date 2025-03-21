Left Menu

Ensuring Longevity: Maintenance of Rural Roads Under PMGSY

The maintenance of rural roads under PMGSY is managed by States and UTs. A five-year contract binds contractors to maintain roads post-construction. Systems like eMARG and 'Meri Sadak' provide monitoring and grievance redressal, enhancing accountability and ensuring roads remain in serviceable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 19:48 IST
Ensuring Longevity: Maintenance of Rural Roads Under PMGSY
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) mandates States and Union Territories to oversee the maintenance of rural roads. This responsibility extends through a five-year contract with initial constructors, ensuring roads remain navigable.

Electronic platforms like eMARG offer oversight, while the 'Meri Sadak' app addresses public complaints, allowing citizens to highlight and resolve issues directly.

The Ministry of Rural Development uses quality monitors and centralized grievance systems like CPGRAM to ensure compliance and transparency, addressing a significant number of complaints and encouraging prompt resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025