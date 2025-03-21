Ensuring Longevity: Maintenance of Rural Roads Under PMGSY

The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) mandates States and Union Territories to oversee the maintenance of rural roads. This responsibility extends through a five-year contract with initial constructors, ensuring roads remain navigable.

Electronic platforms like eMARG offer oversight, while the 'Meri Sadak' app addresses public complaints, allowing citizens to highlight and resolve issues directly.

The Ministry of Rural Development uses quality monitors and centralized grievance systems like CPGRAM to ensure compliance and transparency, addressing a significant number of complaints and encouraging prompt resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)