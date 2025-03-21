DLF's Bold Rs 20,000 Crore Investment: Shaping India's Commercial Landscape

Real estate giant DLF is set to make a landmark investment of Rs 20,000 crore, aimed at enhancing its portfolio of commercial properties, which includes office and retail spaces. This significant capital infusion is earmarked for expansion over the medium term, according to the corporate presentation shared with stock exchanges.

The development strategy, as disclosed, hinges on making substantial capital expenditures through parent company DLF Ltd and its joint venture entities such as DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL). Collectively, these investments will elevate DLF's rental business, which already boasts a robust operational asset base of around 44 million square feet, projected to scale up to 73 million square feet in the near future.

DLF's development plans are further complemented by the construction of 5.5 million square feet of prime office spaces in 'DLF Downtown, Gurugram', and the establishment of the DLF Mall of India, Gurugram. These initiatives underscore DLF's commitment to long-term growth and sustainability in the real estate sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)