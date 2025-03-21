Left Menu

Unnoticed Tremor: A Quake's Quiet Impact on Panama

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck off Panama's Pacific coast, largely unnoticed in the capital despite shaking central provinces. Centered 123 kilometers south-southeast of Burica, the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers. The National Civil Defence Service reported no injuries or damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 21-03-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 21:14 IST
Unnoticed Tremor: A Quake's Quiet Impact on Panama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has been recorded off Panama's Pacific coast, causing tremors across central regions of the country though remaining unnoticed in the capital city. The quake's epicenter was identified approximately 123 kilometers south-southeast of Burica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event occurred with a relatively shallow depth of just 10 kilometers beneath the ocean surface, leading the National Civil Defence Service to receive reports of shaking from several central provinces.

Fortunately, initial reports indicate that there were no injuries or damage, underscoring the country's resilience in the face of natural challenges, despite these seismic activities being a regular occurrence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are kids safe in social virtual reality? Experts warn of rising risks

Phishing email attacks are getting smarter: Can AI-driven solutions keep up?

AI detects heart failure with 99.9% accuracy - Is it the future?

Emergency medicine is getting AI upgrade - What it means for patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025