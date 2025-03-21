Unnoticed Tremor: A Quake's Quiet Impact on Panama

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 has been recorded off Panama's Pacific coast, causing tremors across central regions of the country though remaining unnoticed in the capital city. The quake's epicenter was identified approximately 123 kilometers south-southeast of Burica, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic event occurred with a relatively shallow depth of just 10 kilometers beneath the ocean surface, leading the National Civil Defence Service to receive reports of shaking from several central provinces.

Fortunately, initial reports indicate that there were no injuries or damage, underscoring the country's resilience in the face of natural challenges, despite these seismic activities being a regular occurrence in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)