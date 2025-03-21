Tragic Fire Claims Life in Delhi: A Closer Look

A devastating fire engulfed the third floor of a building in central Delhi's Baljeet Nagar area early Friday morning, claiming the life of Parveen Sachdeva, a 51-year-old man. Emergency services rushed three fire tenders to the scene following a distress call received at around 5:16 am.

Efforts by firefighters and police eventually brought the blaze under control. Tragically, they discovered Sachdeva's charred body amidst the ruins. According to officials, household items contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, although the precise cause remains under investigation. A forensic team is working to determine the origins of the blaze.

Sachdeva, who owned a motor parts manufacturing factory in Wazirpur, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The Delhi Fire Services and local authorities continue to analyze the incident, awaiting a detailed forensic report to provide more clarity on this tragic event.

