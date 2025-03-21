Empowering Homes: Massive Housing Approval under PMAY-U 2.0

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry recently approved the construction of more than 3.52 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban 2.0 initiative. The announcement, made after a Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee meeting chaired by HUA Secretary Srinivas Katikithala, signifies a significant step towards affordable housing for various demographics.

A total of 3,52,915 houses will be developed under the Beneficiary-Led Construction and Affordable Housing in Partnership components of the scheme across states and UTs like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, among others. Emphasizing women's empowerment, over 2.67 lakh houses have been designated for women, including singles and widows, and 90 for transgender individuals.

The initiative also focuses on inclusivity, with 80,850 houses sanctioned for Scheduled Castes, 15,928 for Scheduled Tribes, and 2,12,603 for Other Backward Classes. This move fosters equality, offering housing solutions to underprivileged communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)