NMPA Pushes for Resumption of Kulai Fishing Harbour Project
The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) seeks permission from the Karnataka Fisheries Department to resume the halted Kulai Fishing Harbour project. Expert reviews from multiple technical organizations confirmed the project's design compliance. NMPA emphasizes the project's importance for the local fishing community and challenges raised by M/s GCC.
The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) is pressing the Karnataka Fisheries Department to allow the restart of the stalled Kulai Fishing Harbour project. This comes after a series of expert reviews and technical assessments confirmed that the breakwater design meets all necessary specifications.
A technical committee formed to investigate allegations made by M/s GCC, which holds a 49% stake in the project, found no grounds for their concerns. The committee's findings, supported by a recent survey and previous reports, indicate full compliance with the original designs.
With confirmation of the project's technical integrity, especially for safe navigation during monsoon conditions, NMPA is urging officials to lift the suspension for the benefit of local fishermen and to advance this crucial collaboration with the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and the Karnataka government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
