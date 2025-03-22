Left Menu

Unveiling Changes in Cosmic Forces: Dark Energy and More

Recent findings suggest that the universe's dark energy may not be constant, as previously thought. Observations from millions of galaxies indicate a weakening over time. Meanwhile, Swiss scientists aim to save the Alps' biggest glacier amid accelerated ice loss, and the Netherlands is creating a fund to attract international scientists.

Updated: 22-03-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 02:29 IST
In a significant astronomical breakthrough, recent observations have indicated a possible change in the behavior of dark energy, a mysterious force believed to drive the accelerated expansion of the universe. New findings suggest this cosmic entity may be weakening over time, challenging long-standing theories.

Meanwhile, in an urgent call to action against climate change, Swiss scientists have expressed hopes of partially saving the Alps' largest glacier. Despite efforts to cap global warming, unprecedented ice loss continues, marking a record three-year decline according to a new UN report.

Additionally, the Netherlands is advancing its scientific landscape with a fund aimed at attracting top international scientists. This initiative, announced by Education Minister Eppo Bruins, seeks to bolster the nation's position as a hub for scientific excellence.

