IAEA’s Most-Read Stories of 2025 Highlight Global Curiosity in Nuclear Science

In 2025, audiences flocked in record numbers to the IAEA’s science explainers and in-depth features, demonstrating a growing global appetite for clear, accessible information about nuclear energy, nuclear science and technology, and their safe and secure applications. From clean power generation to life-saving medical tools, readers showed strong interest across the entire spectrum of peaceful nuclear uses.

1. Understanding Nuclear Energy

Among the year’s top-read pieces was the explainer “What is Nuclear Energy?”, which breaks down how splitting atoms generates large amounts of clean, low-carbon electricity. Readers learned why nuclear energy is a key component in global decarbonization efforts and how reactors operate to produce reliable baseload power.

Interest also surged for the closely linked explainer “What is Uranium?”. Audiences explored where uranium comes from, how it is mined and processed, and why a chicken-egg-sized uranium fuel pellet can deliver as much energy as 88 tonnes of coal—a comparison that captured the imagination of thousands of viewers.

2. New Advances in Nuclear Technology

With small modular reactors (SMRs) becoming central to conversations about powering data centres and supporting the rapid growth of artificial intelligence, explainers on SMRs and advanced reactor designs were among the most clicked in 2025.

The Molten Salt Reactors explainer stood out for its clear breakdown of passive safety systems, which allow reactors to shut down safely without external power. Readers were also intrigued by emerging fuels—such as thorium—that innovators hope will make the next generation of reactors more efficient and sustainable.

3. Nuclear Fusion: Closer to Reality?

Nuclear fusion continues to represent the ultimate clean-energy ambition, promising vast amounts of energy with no greenhouse gas emissions and minimal waste. The perennial favourite “What is Nuclear Fusion?” remained one of the IAEA’s most popular explainers.

Readers learned how fusion differs from fission, why fusion reactions are so challenging to sustain, and how global research projects—from stellarators to tokamaks—are bringing this once-theoretical energy source closer to realization.

4. Peaceful Uses Beyond Energy

The IAEA’s mission extends far beyond electricity generation, and so does public interest. Several explainers about medical, agricultural, and environmental applications of nuclear science trended strongly in 2025.

The isotopes explainer taught audiences how stable and radioactive isotopes help experts map water resources, track pollution, and understand climate impacts.

The radiopharmaceuticals explainer revealed how radioisotopes diagnose and treat conditions like cancer and heart disease.

The cyclotron explainer walked readers through how these radioisotopes are produced safely and efficiently.

Nuclear techniques in crops and food also attracted significant attention. Articles on food irradiation and soil-erosion control showcased the role of nuclear science in boosting food security and supporting sustainable agriculture.

5. Nuclear Safety and Security

Nuclear safety and security remain core pillars of the IAEA’s mandate, ensuring that the benefits of nuclear technology are accessible while protecting people and the environment. The widely viewed explainer “What is Radiation?” helped readers understand the types of radiation, its many beneficial uses, and the rigorous safety measures that prevent harmful exposure.

A second explainer captured public curiosity about the universal radiation symbol—its origins, why it looks the way it does, and how international standardization improves public awareness and reduces the risk of accidental radiation exposure.

6. A Two-Billion-Year-Old Nuclear Reactor

A story that delighted science enthusiasts worldwide was “Meet Oklo: Earth’s Two-Billion-Year-Old Natural Reactor.” The naturally occurring nuclear fission system in Gabon, formed long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, fascinated readers with its blend of geology, physics and ancient natural history.

A Growing Global Curiosity

The popularity of these explainers underscores a world increasingly eager to understand nuclear science—not just as a source of clean energy, but as a driver of better health, stronger food systems, environmental monitoring, innovation and societal resilience.

In 2025, the IAEA’s digital platforms proved once again that clear science communication is essential for empowering people everywhere to learn, explore and benefit from nuclear technologies used safely and responsibly.